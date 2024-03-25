As the royal family grapples with recent shocking health updates, the bonds between them are getting closer than ever. After Kate Middleton revealed on Friday that she had been diagnosed with cancer, royal expert Katie Nicholl shares insight into how the Princess of Wales, 42, and King Charles III have gotten closer.

Nicholl tells ET's Nischelle Turner that aside from the 75-year-old monarch's visit to his daughter-in-law at the London Clinic, where she had surgery before his own procedure, palace sources confirm "the king had lunch with Catherine on Wednesday in Windsor after she recorded [her video] message."

"That's quite special, I don't think you get to have many one-to-one audiences with the king," Nicholl adds. "I think that's an indication of how close they are and certainly this shared experience, this shock double cancer diagnosis will only bring them closer."

As ET previously reported, a month after the palace announced that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer, Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in a video statement shared by Buckingham Palace. Although the mother of three did not share what kind of cancer she's battling, she explained that she's currently undergoing "preventative chemotherapy" and is "now in the early stages of that treatment."

Kate said the news of the cancer diagnosis came as a "huge shock" to the royal family. She explained that she and William endeavored to manage the situation privately for the sake of their young children -- Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

A source told ET that Kate filmed the video on March 20, and she started receiving cancer treatment shortly after her surgery in January.

After Kate's diagnosis was revealed, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson shared that Charles is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did." Following their time in the hospital together, Charles has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks, and both royals "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

"The fact that she decided to speak out and talk about this and really take ownership of her health and her journey, I suppose in some ways she was following in the king's footsteps because that is what he did," Nicholl says of Kate's decision to announce her diagnosis.

The royal expert adds that she believes the king has been "deeply touched" by the "outpouring of grief" following both his and Kate's announcements.

The cancer revelation came more than two months after the palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate had undergone "planned abdominal surgery." While Queen Camilla and the palace shared updates on Charles' improving condition, Kate's recovery progress was shrouded in mystery, all of which was compounded by the fact that 70 days had come and gone before Kate would be seen for the first time, albeit not in her official capacity.

The palace had previously said Kate was "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," which comes on March 31. But her absence triggered rampant speculation regarding her whereabouts, speculation that, unfortunately for all involved, morphed into vast and outlandish conspiracy theories.

Nicholl acknowledges the public's voracious hunt for information on Kate's absence, telling ET that she believes "lessons have been learned" when it comes to how the palace shares details.

"My understanding is that the king was really behind her doing that video message even though it was a bit of a breach of protocol, just a bit of a departure for the norm, because he recognizes how important that connection with the public is," Nicholl says. "He's also been on the receiving end of that support from the public, and that has [helped] him through a very difficult period."

Nicholl also shares that Kate "wrote every word" of her video announcement, adding that the Princess of Wales "turned that speech right around really quickly, which I think tells you it came from the heart."

"It was her idea and it was also quite unprecedented," the royal expert continues. "Usually when we get these sort of updates or statements they tend to be in a written statement that comes from the palace, but apparently the princess just felt that would not sit well with the public -- possibly off the back of those online conspiracy theories."

She adds, "I do understand and can exclusively reveal on ET that she did speak to her father-in-law before the message, and of course with her husband, because she knew what she was doing was actually a little bit different from the norm and they both gave their full backing and recognized this was the best way to do it."

As Charles and Kate recuperate, the royal family is taking time to enjoy each other's company.

ET has learned that Kate and Prince William, 41, were seen departing Adelaide Cottage in Windsor by helicopter on Saturday with their children to head toward Anmer Hall, located on the Sandringham Estate. The family will be spending the kids' Easter school break at their country home, which also gives them an opportunity to see the monarch.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will not be attending Easter services with the rest of the family. This year's festivities will be a major departure from the family's typical lineup of events, which includes Easter service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The source adds that it's possible the group could attend church in Sandringham together to mark the holiday.

