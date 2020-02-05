Kirk Douglas Dead at 103: Son Michael Douglas and More Stars Share Heartfelt Tributes
Screen legend Kirk Douglas has died, and Hollywood is coming together to remember his incomparable life and legacy.
Shortly after the news broke on Wednesday afternoon, fans of the Spartacus star and celebrated three-time Oscar nominee took to social media to share their love, condolences and memories.
Michael Douglas confirmed the news -- first reported by People -- in a statement posted to social media, where he honored his father with a touching message.
"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," he wrote, in part. "To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."
"Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed," George Takai tweeted.
In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Steven Spielberg said he was "honored" to have known the late actor.
“Kirk retained his movie star charisma right to the end of his wonderful life and I’m honored to have been a small part of his last 45 years,” the filmmaker shared in the statement. “I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage — even beyond such a breathtaking body of work — are enough to inspire me for the rest of mine.”
Here's a look at how Hollywood is remembering the legendary actor.
For more on Kirk Douglas' life and legacy, watch the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kirk Douglas Turns 103! See How Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and More Paid Tribute
Kirk Douglas, 101, Gazes at Great Granddaughter Lua in Touching Pic
Related Gallery