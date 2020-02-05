Screen legend Kirk Douglas has died, and Hollywood is coming together to remember his incomparable life and legacy.

Shortly after the news broke on Wednesday afternoon, fans of the Spartacus star and celebrated three-time Oscar nominee took to social media to share their love, condolences and memories.

Michael Douglas confirmed the news -- first reported by People -- in a statement posted to social media, where he honored his father with a touching message.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," he wrote, in part. "To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."

"Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed," George Takai tweeted.

In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Steven Spielberg said he was "honored" to have known the late actor.

“Kirk retained his movie star charisma right to the end of his wonderful life and I’m honored to have been a small part of his last 45 years,” the filmmaker shared in the statement. “I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage — even beyond such a breathtaking body of work — are enough to inspire me for the rest of mine.”

Here's a look at how Hollywood is remembering the legendary actor.

KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2020

Kirk Douglas. The inspirational Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That’s got a nice ring to it! Great hanging with you man. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) February 6, 2020

Heartbroken. Kirk Douglas was a friend and an absolute legend of a star and human. He got better with every passing day. So honored to have known him. My love to his family. We could use a true Spartacus. #ripkirkdouglas — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 6, 2020

Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2020

Very sad to hear Kirk Douglas has passed away...



He not only was an amazing actor but also producer. He also helped people like Dalton Trumbo come back after the blacklist, & did so much w/ charities.



He helped make Hollywood, quite frankly, Hollywood.



Glad he made it to 103! pic.twitter.com/Sqj9VRUi68 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) February 5, 2020

RIP #KirkDouglas - one of the great Hollywood stars. What a life. What a legacy. A genuine movie legend. pic.twitter.com/CS6RHeFXzL — JONATHAN SOTHCOTT (@sothcott) February 5, 2020

Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life. Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart. My love to Anne & your beautiful family. #KirkDouglas — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) February 5, 2020

Kirk Douglas made a lot of great movies. He had a very fulfilling 103 years. He has a lot of fans who will always remember his great performances as an actor. My heart and prayers go out to his family. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) February 5, 2020

We remember Hollywood legend and @sagaftra member Kirk Douglas. With over 92 acting credits to his name from 'Spartacus' to '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea' he leaves behind a legacy of classic films and roles. Our condolences to his friends and family.https://t.co/vY2OY8uTSh — SAG-AFTRA Foundation (@sagaftraFOUND) February 5, 2020

Kirk Douglas, one of the most famous actors of all time and father to actor Michael Douglas, has died. He was 103. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/oZOSOWxHMk — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 5, 2020

“I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone.” -Kirk Douglas



Goodbye to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2020

Legends never leave us! RIP Kirk Douglas. We grew up watching you. #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) February 5, 2020

I will always be in awe. May your memory forever be a blessing #KirkDouglashttps://t.co/9zEWwyUzic — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) February 5, 2020

We lost another one way too young. RIP Kirk Douglas. — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 6, 2020

What a lege! Shine on, Kirk Douglas. Forever a star. https://t.co/Ohq3cC8WLM — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) February 6, 2020

In front of, or behind the camera, the significance and magnificence of Kirk Douglas cannot be overstated. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) February 6, 2020

The REAL SPARTACUS HAS PASSED - we mourn the loss of the “RAGPICKERS SON “ the GREAT KIRK DOUGLAS - What a LIFE 103 we mourn and celebrate his loss - Condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/vxxEZOZ4Tn — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) February 6, 2020

Kirk Douglas Dead: Iconic Actor Was 103.



Kirk! A pillar of Hollywood has fallen. Nobody danced on Viking oars like you! Safe travels, stud! https://t.co/FtQDuDLcT6 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) February 6, 2020

