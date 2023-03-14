Kit Harington is gearing up to be a father of two!

ET's Will Marfuggi spoke to Harington at the premiere of his Apple TV+ series, Extrapolations, where he shared an update on his pregnant wife and former Game of Thrones co-star, Rose Leslie, and their two-year-old son.

When asked about how becoming a father has changed his perception of the issues impacting the planet like climate change -- which is at the center of his new show -- Harington said it's a regular conversation he and his wife have, about their future and that of their children.

"It's a, it's a regular conversation that my wife and I have about our son, and she's pregnant at the moment, so, for our children's future, I look at it in some ways of like, our parent's generation were oblivious. We're becoming very aware," Harington explained.

He continued, "And it would be our duty, and my children's duty to deal with it. It'll be the great challenge of their generation, but it doesn't stop at being the challenge of ours as well."

Much like in the show, the planet is changing almost faster than the population, forcing people to make life-changing decisions. It's something Harington said this generation will have to answer for, for the sake of the next.

"We're going to have a lot to answer to for our kids," he added.

Last month, Harington revealed on The Tonight Show, revealing that he and Leslie are expecting another child. When asked about how his son is preparing to become a sibling, The Eternals actor joked, "he's about to get the shock of his life."

"I don't know if he's really conceptually understood anything yet," Harington said. "He's about to get the shock of his life."

"He's just loving life. My boy loves life," the soon-to-be father of two continued. "He charges around, and I think he's going to be a great older brother. It's just really exciting."

As for how he and Leslie, who welcomed their first child in 2021, are preparing, Harington said the pair are taking the "practical approach,"

"We're really practical about it at the moment. And actually, almost too practical," Harington quipped. "With our first child there was so, sort of romantic, for one of a better word, and this other one we're like, 'Right, okay, let's get.' We know how efficient we have to be. Let's get down to parenting."

He continued, "My mum says that she never remembers us being little kids or the early parenting much, because you're so present in it. And I think that's what kids allow you to be, is incredibly present in the moment, 'cause you've got no choice."

Catch Harington in Extrapolations premiering March 17 on Apple TV+.

