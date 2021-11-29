Shopping

KitchenAid Cyber Monday Deals: Get $250 Off This Stand Mixer and Shop Popular Attachments

By Danica Creahan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Pasta Makers, Dough Hooks and Other Popular Kitchenaid Attachments Perfect for Holiday Cooking
Now that December is nearly here, the countdown to the holidays has formally begun! From Christmas dinner to holiday hosting, there’s a lot of deliciousness to look forward to. To make the busiest baking time of the year go a bit smoother, it might be time to invest in some convenient KitchenAid attachments to help calm the cooking chaos. 

Right now, you can save $250 on a brand-new KitchenAid stand mixer thanks to Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale where one of the brand’s most popular models, the Pro 5 Plus Stand Mixer, is half off. 

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Best Buy
KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
First things first, if you don’t have a stand mixer yet headed into the holiday season, you may want to change that. This bowl-lift stand mixer fits a 5-quart capacity bowl, has 10 speed options and comes with three beater attachments to help you make anything from appetizers to dessert. 
$500$250

From food processors to speed up all that slicing and dicing on your to-list, to a juicer to ensure your breakfast table is never out of OJ, there’s an attachment to upgrade any aspect of your kitchen arsenal. Dodge the previously inevitable powdered sugar snowstorm with a scale and sifter attachment, or skip the constant-cleaning of your measuring cups with a marked measuring and mixing bowl. 

Looking to really wow your family at your next gathering? Try making your own pasta with a KitchenAid gourmet pasta press that can help you craft up to six types of pasta including spaghetti, bucatini, fusilli, rigatoni and both small and large macaroni.

The holiday season is hectic enough without having to handle extra cooking steps. Here are the best pasta makers, dough hooks and other popular KitchenAid attachments perfect for holiday cooking.

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer, 7 Speed
KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer, 7 Speed
Amazon
KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer, 7 Speed
The cordless KitchenAid hand mixer is on sale for its lowest price yet for Cyber Monday. 
$100$70
KitchenAid Pasta Roller Attachment
Kitchenaid Pasta Roller Attachment
Home Depot
KitchenAid Pasta Roller Attachment
Heads will roll over the homemade pasta you can make with the help of this pasta roller attachment which also includes spaghetti and fettuccine cutters.
$90$60
KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment
Kitchenaid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment with 6 Interchangeable Pasta Plates
Amazon
KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment
Or try your hand at making up to six types of pasta this holiday season. This attachment can make fresh spaghetti, bucatini, fusilli, rigatoni, small macaroni and large macaroni. Bellissimo!
$190$140
KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer
Kitchenaid 5-Speed Hand Mixer
Best Buy
KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer
Need a little back up when it comes to mixing? This hand held mixer has you covered.
$55$40
KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment Kit
Kitchenaid Food Processor Attachment Kit with Commercial Style Dicing
Walmart
KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment Kit
Avoid injuries during those crucial and chaotic cooking moments with this attachment that can dice, slice, shred and julienne any fruits, vegetables or hard cheeses that you need. Adjust the thickness of your slices with just one lever.
$200$140
KitchenAid Sifter and Scale Attachment Bundle
Kitchenaid Sifter and Scale Attachment Bundle
Home Depot
KitchenAid Sifter and Scale Attachment Bundle
This helpful baking tool will measure, sift and automatically add the proper ingredients directly to your mixing bowl, saving you precious minutes in the bustling kitchen. 
$130$90
KitchenAid 5 Quart Tilt-Head Glass Bowl with Measurement Markings
Kitchenaid 5 Quart Tilt-Head Glass Bowl with Measurement Markings
Walmart
KitchenAid 5 Quart Tilt-Head Glass Bowl with Measurement Markings
Measuring ingredients is that much easier with this stand mixer bowl with convenient measurement markings.
$50$40
KitchenAid 5 Blade Spiralizer with Peel, Core and Slice
Kitchenaid 5 Blade Spiralizer with Peel, Core and Slice
Best Buy
KitchenAid 5 Blade Spiralizer with Peel, Core and Slice
Getting your greens in has never been easier with this veggie spiralizer attachment.
$100$70
KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment
Kitchenaid Ice Cream Maker Attachment
Kitchenaid via Amazon
KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment
Make up to two quarts of ice cream, gelato or sorbet in under half an hour with this scream-worthy attachment.
$90$60
KitchenAid Coated Dough Hook
Kitchenaid Coated Dough Hook
Amazon
KitchenAid Coated Dough Hook
It’s not the way grandma used to make it, it's better. Make baking a little less difficult and let this dough hook take care of the kneading for you.
$19
KitchenAid Wire Whip Attachment
Kitchenaid Wire Whip Attachment
Amazon
KitchenAid Wire Whip Attachment
Frost your heart away with this wire whip attachment that makes it easy and sweet to whip up frosting, eggs, sponge cakes, heavy cream and holiday candies.
$24$21
KitchenAid Set of 5 Assorted Color Mixing Bowls
Kitchenaid Set of 5 Assorted Color Mixing Bowls
Walmart
KitchenAid Set of 5 Assorted Color Mixing Bowls
With non-slip bases and easy pour spouts, these bowls will help reduce kitchen mishaps and will look great on any counter.
$50$41

