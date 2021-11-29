KitchenAid Cyber Monday Deals: Get $250 Off This Stand Mixer and Shop Popular Attachments
Now that December is nearly here, the countdown to the holidays has formally begun! From Christmas dinner to holiday hosting, there’s a lot of deliciousness to look forward to. To make the busiest baking time of the year go a bit smoother, it might be time to invest in some convenient KitchenAid attachments to help calm the cooking chaos.
Right now, you can save $250 on a brand-new KitchenAid stand mixer thanks to Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale where one of the brand’s most popular models, the Pro 5 Plus Stand Mixer, is half off.
From food processors to speed up all that slicing and dicing on your to-list, to a juicer to ensure your breakfast table is never out of OJ, there’s an attachment to upgrade any aspect of your kitchen arsenal. Dodge the previously inevitable powdered sugar snowstorm with a scale and sifter attachment, or skip the constant-cleaning of your measuring cups with a marked measuring and mixing bowl.
Looking to really wow your family at your next gathering? Try making your own pasta with a KitchenAid gourmet pasta press that can help you craft up to six types of pasta including spaghetti, bucatini, fusilli, rigatoni and both small and large macaroni.
The holiday season is hectic enough without having to handle extra cooking steps. Here are the best pasta makers, dough hooks and other popular KitchenAid attachments perfect for holiday cooking.
