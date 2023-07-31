The iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is a cult-favorite kitchen appliance used by professional chefs and loved by avid bakers. KitchenAid Professional stand mixers use multiple speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily. If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen this week, home cooks will not want to miss the best deal on KitchenAid Stand Mixers.

Right now, the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer is on sale for 24% off at Amazon. Depending on the color you choose, you can get up to $110 off the iconic mixer for the lowest price we've seen this year.

Not only does the tilt-head design allow you to easily add ingredients, but there are also 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe. From mixing ingredients together on the stir speed, to whipping cream at speed 8, you'll get thorough ingredient incorporation every time. Available in 23 different colors, this best-selling KitchenAid mixer is a majorly stylish kitchen essential.

The bowl-lift design provides sturdy bowl support when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches. For even more versatility, there are over 10 KitchenAid mixer attachments to make everything from fresh pasta to burgers, veggie spirals, ice cream and more.

From food processors to speed up all that slicing and dicing on your to-list, to a juicer to ensure your breakfast table is never out of OJ, there’s an attachment to upgrade any aspect of your kitchen arsenal. Dodge the previously inevitable powdered sugar snowstorm with a scale and sifter attachment, or skip the constant-cleaning of your measuring cups with a marked measuring and mixing bowl.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Samsung Appliance Deals to Upgrade Your Home

The Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers to Keep Cool & Stay Fueled All Summer

The 31 Best Deals at Amazon's Outlet Store to Shop This Summer

The Best Amazon Kitchen Deals to Brighten Up Your Home This Summer

The Best Cooler Deals for Summer: Save on Yeti, Igloo, and More

The Best Amazon Deals On Skechers Walking and Running Shoes

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon