KJ Apa and Girlfriend Clara Berry Welcome First Child Together

KJ Apa is a dad! The 24-year-old Riverdale star and his girlfriend, Clara Berry, have welcomed their first child together.

Berry shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, posting a sweet photo of their newborn son's hand on hers.

"Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September," she captioned the pic. "He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love. ❤️‍🔥."

Berry subtly confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram post on May 19. In the snap, captioned with a chef emoji, the model showed off her bare baby bump as she posed for multiple photos. Apa, meanwhile, took the same approach and announced the news that same day by simply posting a picture of him and Berry lounging together on a sofa.

The pair's announcement garnered an outpouring of love and congratulations not only from fans, but also Apa's Riverdale co-stars, who took to the comments section of his post to share their support. "Rivers soon to be bestie," Vanessa Morgan wrote, referencing her son, whom she welcomed in January. Charles Melton added three heart emojis, while the official account for Archie Comics shared, "Congratulations to you both!!"

Shortly before welcoming their baby, Apa and Berry stepped out for a rare date night in California on June 19. The duo hung out at record executive Carter Gregory's birthday party at 40 Love in West Hollywood.

