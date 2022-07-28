KJ Apa Is Unrecognizable After Ditching His Red Hair for a Buzz Cut
KJ Apa Reacts to 'Riverdale' Ending After 7 Seasons (Exclusive)
Joy Behar Recalls Being ‘Glad’ to Be Fired from ‘The View’ in 20…
Meghan McCain Calls Out 'The View's Joy Behar for Trolling Her o…
Keke Palmer Teases 'Nope' and Reacts to Jennifer Lopez & Ben Aff…
Candace Cameron Bure Explains JoJo Siwa TikTok Drama
Watch the Official 'Good Girls' Season 4 Trailer! (Exclusive)
'Big Brother' 24 Houseguests Tell Their Strategies in 5 Words or…
Shania Twain Opens Up About Ex-Husband’s Cheating Scandal in ‘No…
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Reveal Baby Boy's Name While Documenti…
How Amber Heard’s Appeal in Johnny Depp Case Could Cost Her
Jack Osbourne Shares Details on Haunting 'Night of Terror' Show …
JoJo Siwa Reveals Her Rudest Celeb Interaction
George Clooney’s Bromance With Brad Pitt Grows Stronger in New C…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Still Want a Baby Amid Roc…
Shawn Mendes Cancels ‘Wonder’ Tour to Focus on Mental Health
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
Met Gala 2022: Sydney Sweeney Pulls Off Heavenly Wardrobe Change…
Lady Gaga Goes Viral After Being Protected by Seemingly Invisibl…
Archie Andrews, is that you?
On Thursday, KJ Apa revealed on Instagram that he chopped off his red hair and is now sporting a buzz cut. "Reset. One Fast Move," the 25-year-old actor captioned a photo debuting his dark brown locks.
Molly Ringwald, who plays Apa's mom, Mary Andrews, on Riverdale, commented, "OMG. I ❤️❤️❤️"
Apa's new look comes after it was announced in May that Riverdale will be ending after season 7.
"I feel sad," he told ET of the series coming to a close. "It's going to be really hard to say goodbye to Archie, to Riverdale, to the sets, to our crew," he noted. "We've created so many memories on this show, for both ourselves and for the fans, so it's going to be hard."
That being said, Apa added, "I think it's perfect -- all great things have to come to an end. I feel good about it."
RELATED CONTENT:
KJ Apa Reacts to 'Riverdale' Announcing Final Season (Exclusive)
KJ Apa Talks Fatherhood and the Moments That Give Him 'Goosebumps'
Watch KJ Apa Drink 'Wife' Clara Berry's Breast Milk in His Coffee
Related Gallery