Watch KJ Apa Drink 'Wife' Clara Berry's Breast Milk in His Coffee
KJ Apa is finding some personal benefits in Clara Berry's breastfeeding journey with their newborn son, Sasha. The 24-year-old Riverdale star had some fun in an Instagram video.
"My wife is a milk machine and I love it," Apa captioned the clip.
In the clip, he appeared to be at a restaurant about to drink a cup of coffee when he pulled out a baby bottle with some milk in it and poured some into his coffee before taking a sip.
In the background, someone is heard saying, "If you look really good at your shoot tomorrow, like younger, your skin looks better."
Berry jokingly commented on the post, "Happy to feed my family."
Apa's Riverdale co-star, Vanessa Morgan, who welcomed her son earlier this year, also wrote, "Ahaha yessss i told you!"
This is the first time Apa has referred to Berry as his "wife." ET has reached out to the rep for comment on the status of their romance.
Berry announced the birth of the couple's daughter last month on Instagram.
"Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September," she captioned the pic. "He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love. ❤️🔥."
