Kobe Bryant and Wife Vanessa Share First Pic of Newborn Daughter

Kobe Bryant is celebrating the newest addition to his family!

The 40-year-old former NBA star took to Instagram on Thursday to share the first pic of his newborn daughter, Capri Kobe Bryant, aka "KoKo." In the adorable pic, little KoKo is sleeping soundly while swaddled in a pink blanket. The newborn is laying on what appears to be a pink cloud pillow and sporting a flower headband in the photo.

"Our little princess Capri Kobe Bryant "KoKo" 6/20/19 ❤️," the athlete captioned the shot.

Kobe's wife, Vanessa, shared the same snap, writing, "Here’s our sweet baby girl! Capri Kobe Bryant 💗6/20/19💗"

Kobe and Vanessa, 37, welcomed the little girl last month. The couple, who tied the knot back in 2001, share three other daughters, Natalia, 16, Gianna, 13, and Bianka, 2.

Kobe announced the arrival of their newest member one day after her birth, with an image of her name. "We are beyond excited that our baby girl 'Koko' has arrived!! #bryantbunch #4princesses #blessed," he wrote.

ET caught up with Kobe back in March, where he revealed whether he and Vanessa have plans to try for baby No. 5.

"Well that's V's call," he said of a potential fifth child.

Watch the video below for more on Kobe.

