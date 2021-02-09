Natalia Bryant is starting her modeling career! The 18-year-old daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant has signed with IMG Models.

The famed agency shared the news late Monday, posting a stunning photo of the Bryants' eldest child.

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model," Natalia said in a statement. "There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

Natalia's proud mom, Vanessa, quickly shared the post to her own account, writing, "@nataliabryant I’m so happy for you! I love you Nani! 😘❤️ 2/8."

Natalia also got some love from some of the industry's top models.

Martha Hunt commented on the post, "Welcome to the fam gorgeous @nataliabryant !!! 🔥🙌😍."

Ashley Graham commented with heart and clapping emojis, while Lily Aldridge shared a series of heart eye emojis.

It's been a challenging year for Natalia and the Bryant family. In January 2020, Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a tragic helicopter crash with seven others on board. Last month, Vanessa honored Natalia on her 18th birthday, sharing how the teen has helped the family during its most difficult year.

"You have displayed so much strength and grace throughout the most difficult year of our lives," Vanessa wrote to Natalia. "Thank you for stepping in to help me with your little sisters. You’re such an incredible big sister and a beautiful role model to so many people."

RELATED CONTENT:

Vanessa Bryant Thanks Daughter Natalia Bryant in Sweet 18th Birthday Tribute This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Vanessa Bryant Shares Memories of Kobe and Gianna In Sweet Posts

Kobe and Gianna Bryant's 1-Year Death Anniversary: Celebs Pay Tribute

Vanessa Bryant Posts Letter on Anniversary of Daughter Gianna's Death

Related Gallery