Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick continue to fuel rumors that they've reignited their romance. The former couple was photographed having a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu on Friday night, the same place Disick's ex-girlfriend, Sofia Richie, was also spotted having dinner with friends.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 37-year-old reality star arrived at 9 p.m. for dinner and left around 10:30 p.m. Kardashian, who shares three children -- Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 -- with her ex, wore a beige top and pants. Disick rocked a Hawaiian shirt and shorts.

Richie, who was snapped in a black jean jacket and cheetah-print face mask, left about five minutes before Kardashian and Disick arrived.

Earlier this month, ET learned that Disick and Richie officially called it quits, as he focused on his family and business ventures. Rumors of their split were first reported in May, which came shortly after Disick checked himself in and out of rehab. However, the two were spotted celebrating the Fourth of July together, making fans wonder if they were back on.

Additionally in June, eagle-eyed fans began speculating that Kardashian and Disick were getting closer. Followers noticed that Kardashian was wearing her ex's flannel shirt in one of her Instagram posts.

Disick also commented "cute shirt" on another one of the Poosh founder's posts. And earlier this month, the father of three left a flirty comment on Kardashian's bathing suit pic.

This week, in a preview clip for the second half of Keeping Up With the Kardashians' 18th season, Kardashian revealed how Disick felt after information was leaked while he was in rehab.

"I heard that Scott went to rehab by seeing it online and it looks like someone at the facility leaked a photo of him," Kim Kardashian West says in the confessional. "I feel really bad for him."

While speaking on the phone with Kim, Kourtney called the situation "really, really so awful," and revealed that the press "leaked his actual conversations with the therapist."

