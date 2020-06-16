A basic clothes swap or something more? Kourtney Kardashian posted a seemingly innocent photo of herself holding a baby goat on Instagram earlier this week, but fans quickly recognized her oversized flannel shirt.

Multiple fan accounts found photos of Scott Disick wearing the same shirt, including one shot of him out with his now-ex girlfriend, Sofia Richie, on a 2017 date. Disick and Richie split last month after almost three years together.

Disick and Kardashian split in 2015 after almost a decade together. They still co-parent their three kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, and are deeply involved in one another's lives. Disick is featured regularly only the family's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The exes are currently on vacation together in Wyoming along with Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner. The group celebrated North West's seventh birthday on Monday night with a fireworks display.

After several months of quarantine from the coronavirus pandemic, the Kardashian-Jenners reunited last month to celebrate Disick's birthday with a house party.

