Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Buy Conan O'Brien's California Home for $14.5 Million
Scott Disick Staying 'Out of Trouble' as Kourtney and Travis Fal…
Go Behind the Scenes of Zak Bagans' Murder House Investigation (…
Megyn Kelly Grieves Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58
Kaley Cuoco Knows Tom Pelphrey Is the ‘Right Person’ as They Exp…
'Sister Wives': Why Kody Prefers Robyn's House vs. Janelle's RV …
‘Sister Wives’: Watch Kody Brown Dance From His Controversial We…
Matthew Perry Recalls Going to Rehab After Filming Monica and Ch…
Jason Momoa Bares His Butt During Fishing Trip
'Sister Wives': Meri Left 'Lost' and 'Empty' After Kody Suggests…
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Go to War Against Ea…
'Sister Wives': Kody Admits He Lied to Christine About Custody L…
Megyn Kelly Teared Up While Watching 'Bombshell'
‘House of the Dragon’ Finale: Fans Freak Out Over Shocking Death
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Are Pregnant With Their First Baby T…
'Ellen' Breakout Star Sophia Grace Announces She's 5 Months Preg…
'America's Got Talent' Finalist Zuri Craig Dead at 44
'Sister Wives' Alum Logan Brown Marries Longtime Girlfriend Mich…
Christine Brown Addresses Her 'Sister Wives' Future and Life Aft…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking the next step in their relationship! A source tells ET that the newlyweds have purchased Conan O'Brien's home in Carpinteria, California, for $14.5 million.
According to TMZ, the house is 2,142-square-feet and overlooks the ocean. Carpinteria is just south of Santa Barbara, California, which is where Travis proposed to Kourtney and recently where they celebrated their one-year engagement anniversary.
As for how the happy couple is doing, ET's source says, "Kourtney and Travis are loving every minute of married life. They're pretty much inseparable."
While the two work on blending their families, the source says that Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex and father of her three children, "is more used to" her marriage now. "[Scott is] staying busy in his own personal and professional life," the source notes. "Scott and Travis get along fine and there aren't any major issues between them."
When it comes to co-parenting with Kourtney, who is mom to Mason, 12, Penelope, 10 and Reign, 7, the source shares, "Things between Kourtney and Scott are balanced and cordial. They're both leading their own lives, but still remain in contact and they're co-parenting in a healthy manner."
The source adds, "Scott is still very much part of the family and he talks to them on a regular basis."
For more on Kourtney's blended family, check out the links below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Scott Disick Wants to Stay Out of Drama, Source Says
Rebel Wilson Catches Kourtney and Travis Recreating Their Engagement
Kourtney Kardashian Is a 'Tour Wife' as She Celebrates Blink-182 Tour
'The Kardashians': Scott Makes Cameo After Kourtney's Complaints
Related Gallery