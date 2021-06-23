Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy Romantic Beach Weekend
Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox and Addison Rae Hang at Travis Ba…
Watch Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian Sing Along to Travis B…
Machine Gun Kelly Dyes Tongue Black and Makes Out With Megan Fox…
Khloe Kardashian Confirms Nose Job, Rachel Lindsay Pens Op-Ed Ab…
Megan Fox Calls Boyfriend and Co-Star Machine Gun Kelly ‘Tall, B…
Robin Thicke's Son Julian on His 'Very Cool' Dad Getting Him a P…
iHeart Radio Music Awards: Backstage With Elton John, Usher and …
‘Lucifer’ 5B: Tom Ellis and Lauren German on Deckerstar and the …
Tina Knowles-Lawson Gushes Over Spending Quality Time With Her G…
‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham on How He’s Celebrating Hi…
90 Day Fiancé: Loren and Alexei Open Up About How Tourette's Has…
North West Pokes Fun at Mom Kim Kardashian For Fangirling Over O…
‘The Masked Singer’: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg on His S…
2021 Billboard Music Awards: Backstage With the Night’s Biggest …
Drew Barrymore Reacts to Her First Daytime Emmy Nomination (Excl…
Kim Kardashian Says She Didn't Pass First Year Law School Test
Ariana Grande Shares First Wedding Pics, What to Expect From ‘Fr…
Angela and Vanessa Simmons Talk 'GUHH' Season 6: Daniel Jacobs R…
Shania Twain Wants to Sing in a Trio With Blake Shelton and Gwen…
'Friends' Reunion: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Admit Re…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are continuing their love fest! The PDA-happy couple enjoyed a beach getaway over the weekend, sharing a sweet video with pals.
In a clip that 42-year-old Kourtney shared on her Instagram account, the group runs into the ocean with the mom of three in a leopard print bikini and the 45-year-old drummer rocking color-blocked board shorts.
"Best weekend ♥️🌊," Travis commented on the post.
Kourtney also shared a plate of delicious-looking pasta from Tre Lune in Montecito, California, and a photo of a sign that read "Bungalow 2B."
Over the weekend, Kourtney cheered on Travis as he performed with Machine Gun Kelly on an impromptu rooftop concert in Venice Beach.
The reality star was spotted at the event with pal Addison Rae and MGK's girlfriend, Megan Fox.
RELATED CONTENT:
'KUWTK' Reunion: Scott Disick Says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have His 'Blessing' to Be Happy
Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox Hang Out at Travis Barker & MGK Show
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Deny Hooking Up Since Their Split