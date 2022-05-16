Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are giving fans a look at their courthouse wedding. Both Kourtney and Travis took to Instagram Monday to post pics from the ceremony, held in Santa Barbara, California Sunday.

With the caption, "Till death do us part," the Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh founder shared a series of black-and-white snaps of their big day, including photos posed in and outside of their wedding getaway car, shots of them walking out of the courthouse and a photo with their two witnesses -- Kourtney's grandmother, MJ and Travis' father, Randy.

Travis wore a black tuxedo for the occasion, while Kourtney was in a white, corseted mini dress. The short, white number featured a beaded heart just under the bust and a long-sleeve, veiled shall, which Kourtney wore for the ceremony and while snapping photos.

The black convertible featured a 'just married' sign and cans rattling from it in the back.

While the pair are now legally wed, Sunday's ceremony wasn't their final celebration, with a second source sharing that Kourtney and Travis are "planning to have an actual wedding celebration in Italy very soon."

"Kourtney and Travis are now legally married, but plan to have a big wedding at another time," the source said. "This was a smaller, low key event to make their wedding official. There was some family at this event and they took photos to have."

An eyewitness told ET that the affair was "very low key" adding that the couple brought their own cameras with them.

"It seemed very low key and not many people were around," the eyewitness said of the courthouse wedding. "They had their own set of cameras and crew with them."

Another eyewitness told ET that the couple "seemed very in love and looked cute together" while snapping photos outside of the Superior Court of California in Santa Barbara Sunday. "They were kissing in most of the photos, especially in the car," the source said.

The official marriage came after the couple's April wedding ceremony in Las Vegas which wasn't legal. Marty Frierson, owner of the One Love Wedding Chapel, previously told ET that Kourtney and Travis danced and kissed while they exchanged vows, during a ceremony that lasted 10 to 15 minutes.

Frierson added that Kourtney and Travis did not exchange rings and celebrated by tossing a bouquet of fresh roses.

Days after the ceremony, both Kourtney and Travis shared pics of their Vegas adventure on Instagram.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," Kourtney wrote alongside PDA pics. "Practice makes perfect."

A source told ET at the time that the impromptu ceremony "was a fun, somewhat spontaneous thing ahead of their actual wedding this spring."

"Travis thought it would be a lot of fun and cute to commemorate their relationship this way," the source said. "Kourtney is so in love with Travis and is down to do anything he's into."

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October, 10 months after the longtime friends and neighbors started dating.

