Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are staying happy inside their bubble... no matter who tries to pop it. The couple recently returned from a romantic overseas getaway to Italy and France, and though it looks like they had a great time, it wasn't without its drama.

While abroad, Kourtney's exes, Younes Bendjima and Scott Disick, exchanged in some DMs about the trip, which Younes decided to make public.

In the alleged DM from Scott, 38, there's a photo of Kourtney, 42, straddling Travis, 45, and kissing him. The message read, "Yo is this chick OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy."

Younes called the father of three out, posting the DM to his Instagram account.

A source tells ET, “Kourtney and Travis don’t care about Scott’s opinion, but Kourtney is upset it’s now public."

Kourtney and Scott co-parent 11-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope, and 6-year-old Reign, and the reality star is worried that Scott's faux pas will impact their kids.

"Scott and Kourtney have always had a public united front and have done a great job co-parenting," the source explains. "Kourtney doesn’t want her kids seeing anything online that makes it look like their parents don’t get along."

As for going all-out with her PDA with Travis, Kourt's not bothered.

"Kourtney has always been conscious of being private in past relationships, but she’s done caring what others think and is enjoying love with Travis," the source shares.

Another source previously told ET that Scott is "salty" about his ex's new romance.

"Scott has always been a little salty and upset about Kourtney and Travis' relationship from the beginning," the source said. "He doesn't love thinking or talking about it. He tries to focus on his own life as much as possible, but sometimes it feels like it's in his face and hard to avoid. Seeing Kourtney and Travis get more and more serious and her move on in this intense way has been a bit of a sore subject."

After years of being friends, Kourtney and Travis started a romantic relationship in January. Scott is currently dating model Amelia Hamlin.

