Kourtney Kardashian is doing her best to move past the drama on the new season of her family's reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The mother of three took to Twitter ahead of Thursday's episode to explain why she wasn't going to be live tweeting.

"I won’t be live tweeting #KUWTK tonight, as I’m spending time with my kids while they are on spring break," Kourtney explained. "I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well."

Kourtney went on to praise her job as a mom, adding, "In fact, it’s the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had. I’ve decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life. I don’t judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well. With love, Kourt."

Things got extremely tense on Thursday's episode as the remainder of the physical fight between Kourtney and her sister, Kim Kardashian West, played out. Kourtney, 40, left Kim, 39, covered in bloody scratches, and claiming she was slammed so hard against their other sister, Khloe's, walls that her makeup came off.

As the sisters continued to work out their issues on the show, one fan commented that they were happy the trio seemed to be getting along better these days.

"I think rewatching this is upsetting her. Understandably #KUWTK," Khloe Kardashian tweeted of her older sister's reaction to the pre-taped footage airing.

In the episode, Kourtney reflects on the fight, saying, "Being violent isn't the answer. It was just the build up of years and months and everything."

Later in the episode, Kourtney and Kim took their kids to Armenia together to get them baptized.

Kourtney previously told commenters on Twitter that she had quit her family's reality series following the drama. In Thursday's episode, she announced she would be taking "a big step back" from filming the series. For more on the ongoing drama between the sisters, watch the clip below:

