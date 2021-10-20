It's been several days since Travis Barker popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian, and she's still over the moon!

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old reality star shared intimate photos from the 45-year-old rocker's proposal, and captioned the post, "I woke up all night thinking it was a dream."

Barker commented, "Forever with you is a dream come true."

In the images, Kourtney's huge diamond ring is on full display as the two pack on the PDA while inside an elaborate floral arrangement on the beach.

The pics come just a few days after Kourtney's first post about her engagement, in which she wrote, "Forever @travisbarker."

He responded, "FOREVER ♾"

Kourtney and Travis had been longtime friends and neighbors before they started dating in January. While the couple's family members seem thrilled over their engagement, a source tells ET that Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex and the father of her three children, is still processing the news.

"Scott is stewing over Kourtney and Travis' engagement and not happy at all," the source told ET earlier this week. "He's lonely right now and not in a relationship, and is very jealous that things are working out for Kourtney. Scott would prefer to go back to when him and Kourtney were just getting along as co-parents without anyone else in their lives romantically."

The source added, "He's trying to figure out his next move when it comes to their kids. Kourtney is trying to ignore any negativity from Scott because she has been down that road too many times to count and is just enjoying this moment."

