Kourtney Kardashian has a stylish new haircut.
The 42-year-old Poosh founder took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her shorter locks. Simply captioning the photos with a scissor emoji, the snaps show Kardashian with a chin-length bob, while wearing a black sports bra and black bottoms.
The pics caught the attention of the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's boyfriend, Travis Barker, who couldn't help but fawn over her.
"You’re perfect," the Blink-182 drummer wrote in the comments section. Hailey Bieber, Lily Aldridge, Winne Harlow and more famous friends also wrote how much they loved the chic new look.
While Kardashian's new cut was done by hairstylist Peter Savic, earlier this month, she did seemingly share that Barker had given her a trim.
In a post, which included a photo of her topless with her 45-year-old drummer boyfriend, her friend, Sarah Howard, commented, "Nice cut @travisbarker 🥇." Kardashian replied, "✂️ Good with his hands."
Meanwhile on Thursday, Kardashian clapped back after some of her followers speculated that she was pregnant after she posted photos of herself in a bra top and skirt.
"Is there a baby in there?" one comment read, while another user wrote, "Preggo?" Kardashian eventually responded to a comment reading, "SHES PREGNANT," writing, "I'm a woman with a BODY."
Kardashian is already a mom to three children with her ex, 38-year-old Scott Disick -- 11-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign. A source recently told ET that Disick is getting used to the fact that she and Barker are in it for the long haul.
"Scott has gotten more used to the idea that Kourtney and Travis' relationship is serious but it's not his favorite subject of discussion," the source said.
See more in the video below.
