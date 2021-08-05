Kourtney Kardashian Goes Topless in Racy Pic After Travis Barker Cuts Her Hair
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out for the Cameras a…
Travis Barker Plays the Drums With Kourtney Kardashian's Daughte…
Rihanna ‘Madly in Love’ With A$AP Rocky, Kourtney and Travis Pac…
Why Jake Paul Hopes to Knock Out Conor McGregor (Exclusive)
Kourtney Kardashian Gets Unconventional Makeover From Daughter P…
‘Harriet the Spy’: Michelle Trachtenberg and Rosie O’Donnell Goo…
Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture’s 3rd Birthday Wit…
Vivica A. Fox Auditioned 6 Times Before She Was Cast in ‘Indepen…
John Krasinski Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of 'A Quiet Pla…
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
'Gossip Girl': ET's First Interviews With Blake Lively, Penn Bad…
Luke Bryan Talks Returning to the Stage and Tour Bus Life (Exclu…
Patti LaBelle on Her Love for Cooking and Most Famous Dinner Gue…
‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Teases Season 23 and Breaks Down Her F…
‘AGT’: Matt Mauser, Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim, Wows Ju…
Robert Irwin on Sister Bindi as a Mom and How He Continues His L…
‘Two Steps Home’ Couple Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin Share 3…
Tahj Mowry Reflects on Naya Rivera and Her ‘Amazing’ Legacy (Exc…
Asher Angel on Joining ‘HSMTMTS,’ ‘Shazam! 2,’ New Music and Bei…
Behind the Scenes of Tennessee Rapper Lathan Warlick’s ‘It’s OK …
Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, seem to be enjoying quarantining together. The 42-year-old Poosh founder took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a series of photos of her time alone with her 45-year-old drummer boyfriend.
"Ten days of quarantine...," Kourtney captioned the pics, not clarifying why the pair are in lockdown.
In one of the images, the couple poses for a mirror selfie, with Kourtney rocking an open black robe and nothing else. In another pic shared on her Instagram Story, the mother of three poses fully topless with her hair covering her chest.
The photo seems to be showing off her new haircut. Kourtney's friend, Sarah Howard, commented, "Nice cut @travisbarker 🥇." Kourtney replied, "✂️ Good with his hands."
It seems the pair were totally alone during their quarantine, with Kourtney sharing another photo of her 6-year-old son, Reign, and 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, peeking in through the window.
Travis commented on the post, "👩🏻❤️👨🏻 10 days with you." His lady love replied, "@travisbarker no one else❤️."
It seems the couple enjoyed lots of down time and were able to binge watch Mare of Easttown and Manifest while also making s'mores by the fire pit.
"Kourtney and Travis have this out-of-this-world connection and it's hard for them to keep their hands off each other," a source recently told ET. "Their chemistry is undeniable."
RELATED CONTENT:
How Scott Disick Feels About Kourtney & Travis' Serious Relationship
Travis Barker's Daughter Calls Kourtney Kardashian Her 'Stepmom'
Kourtney Kardashian Tells Travis Barker She Wants to Suck His Blood