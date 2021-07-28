Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Calls Kourtney Kardashian Her 'Stepmom'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out for the Cameras a…
Travis Barker Plays the Drums With Kourtney Kardashian's Daughte…
Rihanna ‘Madly in Love’ With A$AP Rocky, Kourtney and Travis Pac…
Why Jake Paul Hopes to Knock Out Conor McGregor (Exclusive)
Kourtney Kardashian Gets Unconventional Makeover From Daughter P…
Kim Kardashian Wears Lace Cut-Out Dress for Visit to the Vatican…
'The Bachelorette': Thomas Confronts Katie Following Accusations…
‘Sex/Life’: How Mike Vogel Prepped for Steamy Scenes in New Netf…
Inside the Black Musical Capital
‘Monsters at Work’s John Goodman Reveals If We Can Expect the Re…
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse at Brother Rob Kardashian
‘Jolt’ Trailer: Kate Beckinsale Stars in Revenge-Fueled Action F…
Paris Hilton Is ‘Not Offended’ by Britney Spears Mentioning Her …
Megan Fox Shares How Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly Feels About Her…
On Set of Maddie and Tae’s Music Video for ‘Woman You Got’ (Excl…
'HSMTMTS' Sneak Peek: Howie Sings 'If I Can't Love Her' to Kourt…
'Willy Wonka' Cast Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Filming…
BackSync on If We Can Expect a Backstreet Boys/*NSYNC Crossover …
Janice Dickinson Speaks Out After Bill Cosby’s Release From Pris…
Bill Cosby's Accusers Speak Out Following His Release, Dr. Drew …
Looks like Kourtney Kardashian has taken on a new role -- stepmom! Alabama Barker, the 15-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, dropped the title in reference to the 42-year-old reality star during a recent Instagram Live.
Playing a game of "Never Have I Ever" with some friends, Alabama put down a finger when someone said they'd never "met a Kardashian." The social media star smiled and said, "It's my stepmom."
Kourtney is already mom to her three kids with ex Scott Disick -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.
Travis also shares 17-year-old son Landon with Shanna, and his and Kourtney's families have gone on several group trips together since the two started dating in January.
Both Alabama and Landon have been supportive of Kourtney and Travis' romance on social media.
Last month when Kourtney shared some PDA pics with Travis, Alabama commented on the post, writing, "My favorite couple ❤️."
A source also told ET around that time that the couple is thinking long term.
"They could also definitely see themselves ending up together one day and it's really whatever makes Kourtney happy," the source said, adding that for the time being, they are "just living in the moment and enjoying each day."
Earlier this month, Travis gave Kourtney's daughter, Penelope, the sweetest birthday gift. Watch the clip below for more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kourtney Kardashian Tells Travis Barker She Wants to Suck His Blood
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out at UFC 264
Travis Barker Wishes Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter a Happy Birthday