Looks like Kourtney Kardashian has taken on a new role -- stepmom! Alabama Barker, the 15-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, dropped the title in reference to the 42-year-old reality star during a recent Instagram Live.

Playing a game of "Never Have I Ever" with some friends, Alabama put down a finger when someone said they'd never "met a Kardashian." The social media star smiled and said, "It's my stepmom."

Kourtney is already mom to her three kids with ex Scott Disick -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

Travis also shares 17-year-old son Landon with Shanna, and his and Kourtney's families have gone on several group trips together since the two started dating in January.

Both Alabama and Landon have been supportive of Kourtney and Travis' romance on social media.

Last month when Kourtney shared some PDA pics with Travis, Alabama commented on the post, writing, "My favorite couple ❤️."

A source also told ET around that time that the couple is thinking long term.

"They could also definitely see themselves ending up together one day and it's really whatever makes Kourtney happy," the source said, adding that for the time being, they are "just living in the moment and enjoying each day."

Earlier this month, Travis gave Kourtney's daughter, Penelope, the sweetest birthday gift. Watch the clip below for more.

