Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation With the Ultimate Clap Back
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Still Want a Baby Amid Roc…
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: Harry and Meghan Join William, Kate a…
Prince Harry Will Be Allowed to Wear Military Uniform at Queen's…
Princess Charlotte and Prince George Drive Behind Queen's Funera…
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Attend Queen Elizabeth II's…
How the Royals Paid Tribute With Jewelry at Queen Elizabeth’s Fu…
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: Princes William and Harry, Kate Middl…
How the Crown Jewels Are Passed Down Through the Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: National Anthem Changes to 'God Save …
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Go to War Against Ea…
Queen 'Ultimately Died of a Broken Heart' After Prince Philip's …
King Charles III Salutes Late Mother Queen Elizabeth's Coffin
Prince Harry Can't Wear Military Uniform to Queen's Funeral Afte…
Royals in Mourning: What’s Next for Family Following Death of Qu…
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Relationship Models 'Heir…
Queen Elizabeth Smiles in Photo Taken Days Before Her Death at B…
Kourtney Kardashian is tired of people speculating about her body. The 43-year-old mother of three shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from a new campaign, featuring herself in a nude bra and matching underwear.
In one pic, she placed her hand on her stomach, causing several commenters to question whether the reality star, who has been open about her IVF journey with her new husband, Travis Barker, was, in fact, pregnant.
"Wait a minute did I miss that she's pregnant," one commenter asked.
Kourtney replied to the comment, "Nope, but you're missing a woman's body."
This certainly isn't the first time Kourtney has spoken out about speculation surrounding her appearance. In August 2021, she replied to a commenter who declared "SHES PREGNANT," by writing, "I'm a woman with a BODY."
On season 1 of The Kardashians, Kourtney talked about her IVF struggles as she and Travis tried to have a child of their own. The pair tied the knot this past May, and have since revealed that they're taking a break trying to conceive.
“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot," she recently told WSJ. Magazine. "I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kourtney Kardashian Shares the Line She Won't Cross But Kim Will
Kourtney Kardashian Gives Update on Her IVF Journey With Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Supports Travis Barker at Taylor Hawkins Show