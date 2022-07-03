Kourtney Kardashian Slams Paparazzi Amid Travis Barker Hospitalization

Kourtney Kardashian is calling out the paparazzi for selling old photos of her amid her husband, Travis Barker's hospitalization.

In a message shared to her Instagram Story Saturday night, Kardashian slammed the photogs for selling weeks-old pics of her, claiming she was "out and about" while Barker was in the hospital, when in reality, she says she "didn't leave his side."

"And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me "out and about" while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life...these photos were actually taken weeks ago, (I can't even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)....I didn't forget about you," Kardashian wrote, not long after sharing an update on the Blink-182 drummer's health amid his battle with pancreatitis.

The Poosh founder called the paps "low" and shamed them for monetizing off of their "nightmare"

"A new level of low, monetizing off our of our nightmare," she continued. "Really savagely uncool when I actually didn't leave his side...shame you."

Kardashian's message to the paps comes shortly after she opened up about the scary episode on Instagram that same day.

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," she wrote on her Story. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.

"I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support," she added. "I am so touched and appreciative."

Barker too spoke out about the health scare Saturday, revealing that a routine procedure landed him in the hospital with "excruciating pain."

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," the Blink-182 drummer wrote on his Instagram Story. "But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and I have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in the very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."

Photos surfaced on Tuesday showing Kourtney by Barker's side as he arrived at West Hills hospital that morning before he was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for additional care.

A source told ET, "Travis was sick and had intense pain in his abdomen and it really concerned him and Kourtney. They called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital. After speaking with Travis and running several tests, doctors said Travis is suffering from pancreatitis."

Barker appears to remain hospitalized as he recovers and receives treatment.

