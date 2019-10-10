Some things have gone missing in Kourtney Kardashian's home -- and she wants to get to the bottom of it.

On Thursday, the latest promo for Keeping Up With the Kardashians was released, which shows the oldest Kardashian sister growing fearful after realizing that some items have disappeared in recent days. The revelation arrived when Kourtney was chatting with sister Khloe Kardashian.

"So, we discovered that there's cash missing from your wallet," Kourtney's assistant, Megan, informs them as Khloe is lounging on her sister's bed. "So, I don't know if you spent it out the other night…"

"I specifically handed 20 bucks to the valet. And I had hundreds and I threw them back into my bag," Kourtney responds.

"OK …there's no hundreds there right now," Megan replies.

But the cash in Kourtney's bag isn't the only item that's vanished without a trace. She's also misplaced her iPad in recent days, which raises suspicions.

"The fact that money's missing from my wallet definitely doesn't feel like a coincidence. We had an iPad missing in the house too," Kourtney later tells the camera in the clip. "You know, I have people in and out of my house all day. People that I trust. Something just isn't right."

While Kourtney and her team faced this possible theft months ago, in recent days she's headed overseas for a trip to Armenia. As fans know, Robert Kardashian, the late patriarch of the family was of Armenian descent. While on the special trip, Kourtney and sister Kim Kardashian West even had dinner with Armen Sarkissian, the president of Armenia.

New episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians air on Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!

