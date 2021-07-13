Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker certainly aren't shy with their intense affection. The pair recently enjoyed a romantic weekend in Las Vegas, aggressively making out for the cameras at UFC 264.

Late Monday night, the 45-year-old drummer shared new PDA pics with his 42-year-old reality star girlfriend on Instagram, captioning the post with two vampire emojis.

In the blurry pics, the couple holds hands with Kardashian rocking a silver halter top and black mini skirt and Barker in a white tank top and black pants.

They both appear to have sparkly fang teeth in, and Kourt got in on the vampire theme, commenting on the post, "I want to suck your blood."

Barker replied to the comment, "@kourtneykardash My favorite."

The couple, who got together in January after years of friendship, also got some love from model and actress Ruby Rose, who commented on Barker's post, "Seeing you happy is extremely satisfying."

Barker's 15-year-old daughter, Alabama also reshared the post on her Instagram Stories, writing, "@travisbarker @kourtneykardash So happy for you guys," with heart and wide-eyed emojis.

"Kourtney and Travis really recognize now more than ever how special their relationship is and how fortunate they are to spend their time together whether it's just the two of them, with friends or with their families," a source recently told ET. "They could also definitely see themselves ending up together one day and it's really whatever makes Kourtney happy... Building a future together in a more permanent respect could likely happen."

