Penelope Disick's got a brand new 'do! Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram ON Thursday to show off her daughter's newly-dyed, bright red hair. In the photo, the 9-year-old is running her hands through her long, red locks.

Kardashian captioned the photo with a series of red emojis, writing, "❤️‍🔥🍓🍉🍎🍒🌶🌹."

Kardashian documented more of the dyeing process on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the back of Penelope's head and her red-stained neck.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Penelope's dye job was a big hit in the comments, with some comparing the little rockstar to Ariel from The Little Mermaid, while others said the look reminded them of a younger version of her aunt, Kylie Jenner, who’s known for her brightly colored wigs.

The 9-year-old's not the only one in her house to go through a major hair transformation. Earlier this month, Kardashian left behind her signature long, black tresses for a much shorter look.

The 42-year-old Poosh founder took to Instagram to show off the big chop. Simply captioning the photos with a scissor emoji, the snaps show Kardashian with a chin-length bob, while wearing a black sports bra and black bottoms.

The pics caught the attention of the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's boyfriend, Travis Barker, who couldn't help but fawn over her.

"You’re perfect," the Blink-182 drummer wrote in the comments section. Hailey Bieber, Lily Aldridge, WinnIe Harlow and more famous friends also wrote how much they loved the chic new look.

Penelope's younger brother Reign has also experimented with his hair, chopping off his long mane into a mohawk, inspiring his dad, Scott Disick, who has donned both bleach blonde and pink hair, to try out a mohawk of his own.

RELATED CONTENT

Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian's Shorter Hair 'Perfect'

North West and Penelope Disick Start Their Own Lemonade Stand

Scott Disick Gets Cozy With Amelia Hamlin During Weekend Boat Trip

Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Dramatic Haircut, Travis Barker Reacts This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery