Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Parody 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Kourtney Kardashian's two youngest kids seem to be taking the content creation into their own hands. Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, joined forces with their mom to parody Keeping Up With the Kardashians using a viral TikTok sound.
The brother-sister team posted a lip-synced video to the "orange soda" TikTok trend that is allegedly an AI-parody of conversations that occurred on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"You should get the orange soda, it's amazing," Reign lip syncs.
"OK," Penelope lip syncs in response.
"What would you ladies like to drink?" Kourtney lip syncs as the supposed waiter.
"Orange soda, please," Reign orders. "I'll have the strawberry soda," Penelope offers, and the camera cuts to Reign looking disgusted while tense music begins to play in the background.
"Me too, strawberry soda," Reign says, this time playing a different character while wearing a blonde wig.
The video ends with Reign back in his first character, telling the camera, "I am so shocked and betrayed right now."
The video, posted via the @PandKourt account, is the newest in a series of celebrity takes on the viral sound. Sabrina Carpenter, Addison Rae and the account shared by several Riverdale actresses have all posted their own versions.
Penelope is also no stranger to parodying her mother's notoriety. Last year, she took to TikTok to lip sync Kourntey's famous KUWTK quote, "I mean, I feel fine. I just cry myself to sleep every night."
In 2020, Kylie Jenner parodied several other famous KUWTK moments on her own TikTok, and most recently, North West parodied an edit of her mom, Kim Kardashian's, most emotional lines from the family's previous reality show.
