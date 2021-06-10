Kris Jenner is onboard for her daughter, Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker. In a new interview with On-Air With Ryan Seacrest Thursday, the family matriarch called their romance, "the best."

"Isn't it great?" she shared with Ryan Seacrest and the iHeartRadio team. "I know, it's the best."

When it came to Kris' thoughts on Kourtney's latest social media post that included a vial of Travis' blood, the mom of six admitted she was just as shocked as the rest of us.

"Here's the thing. I don't know what that means," Kris joked. "I've got to have a little chat with Ms. Kourtney and find out what's going on."

On Monday, the Poosh founder posted a photo of a vial of the rocker's blood to her Instagram Story, captioning the post with a black heart emoji.

While Kris has previously told Kourtney she wants her to grow old with her ex and the father of year three children, Scott Disick, she's seemed to warm up to Kourtney's whirlwind romance with the drummer.

The Kardashian-Jenner family said goodbye to a historic reality TV run as Keeping Up With the Kardashians signed off after 20 seasons on Thursday night. The family marked the end of the KUWTK era with a time capsule buried at Kim Kardashian's Calabasas home, in which each family member placed an item that reminded them of their time on the show.

The "Momager" memorialized the certificate she framed after trademarking the now-infamous title, thanking all of her kids for allowing her to be "such an integral part of your business lives." "I'll never forget it," she shared.

"This is a period in my life that has meant so much to me," Kris added of the show. "When I think about season 1 to season 20, those are my most magical memories... No one knows what tomorrow is going to bring, but I have a grateful heart."

