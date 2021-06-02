Kris Jenner wants to see her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, happy. And for the momager, that means seeing Kourtney grow old with her ex, Scott Disick. In this teaser for Thursday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris and Kourtney are flipping through old family photos when Kris lands on a photo of Kourtney and Scott that has her reminiscing on the days when the pair was still together.

"You guys look like you're at the prom," Kris says of the throwback photo. "That's really funny to post actually," Kourtney adds before snapping a picture of the photo with her phone.

The photo is more than just a funny throwback for Kris, who uses the moment to gently nudge Kourtney to consider the possibility of settling down with Scott.

"Listen, there's nothing that I would love more than to see you live your life and grow old with someone and be happy and content and peaceful...and, it would always be so fabulous if it was the dad of your children, you know?" Kris suggests to Kourtney, who shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 8 and Reign, 6, with Scott.

"Wouldn't that be a dream," Kourtney sarcastically responds.

A dream that Kris is still hoping will become a reality.

"He fits well with all of us because we've all been around each other for so long," Kris says. "I think at this stage, from what he tells me, he would love for it to be you and him."

But the Poosh founder is tired of her relationship with Scott being the constant topic of conversation in her family.

"My whole family, for a couple years now, love to just bring up me and Scott getting back together," Kourtney tells the cameras. "It's frustrating because Scott and I have had our own private talks, but sometimes I just don't care to have it just be such a conversation all the time, so I'll just kind of brush it off in a nice way."

While Kourtney agrees that both she and Scott haven't given each other the time to explore getting back together, she isn't in a rush to go back down that path just yet.

After all, Kourtney is romantically involved with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and Scott and his model girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, are going strong too.

Just last month, Kourtney attended Scott's 38th birthday alongside her ex and his new girlfriend, where the mom of three seemed to be unbothered by the relationship.

"It's not weird for her to see them together by any means," a source told ET at the time.

As for how the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family feels about Scott and Amelia, the source said that they "have been nice to Amelia and supportive of her and Scott's relationship, but they aren't as close with her as they were with Sofia [Richie] yet." Scott and Sofia called it quits in 2020 after nearly three years together.

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E! See more in the video below.

