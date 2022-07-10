Kris Jenner is looking fabulous in Sicily, Italy! The reality star was joined by a group of famous friends while attending the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show this weekend.

The famed fashion house's haute couture — called Alta Moda for women’s wear and Alta Sartoria for men’s — had a spectacular showing in Sicily, where Domenico Dolce was raised.

The star-studded event was marked by appearances from Jenner and her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, Sharon Stone, Helen Mirren, Mariah Carey, Lupita Nyong'o, Drew Barrymore, Ciara, Vanessa Bryant and her daughter, Natalia Bryant.

Taking to Instagram to gush over her "magical adventure" in Italy, Jenner wrote, "Thank you Dolce & Gabbana for another amazing magical adventure with beautiful friends."

In another post, The Kardashians matriarch shared photos with Mariah Carey, who was looking extra glamorous in a robe with a tiara. Jenner joked about her friendship with the singer, writing, "Me and Mariah… Go back like babies with pacifiers."

Jenner was wearing head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda. Her gorgeous, white gown was made complete with a matching, ornate cape that featured floor-length ruffles. For his part, Gamble wore a striking mint-green suit paired with loafers.

On top of being the perfect night out for this group of entertainment A-Listers, Dolce & Gabbana's high-fashion event showcased remarkable, unique and bold jewelry creations, as well as men’s and women’s couture wear.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kris Jenner On Her Kids Having Children Outside of Marriage

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Daughter Steals Show in New Ad

Kris Jenner Gives Hilarious Tipsy Toast at Khloe Kardashian’s 38th Birthday

Kris Jenner Gives Tipsy Toast to Khloe Kardashian on Her 38th Birthday

Kris Jenner Announces 2024 Presidential Campaign in Prank TikTok