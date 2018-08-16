Kris Jenner is speaking out following a woman departing Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party on a stretcher last week.

During an interview with Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O, the 62-year-old momager sent her well-wishes to Aussie model Tammy Hembrow.

"I hope she's OK," Kris told the radio hosts (via E! News). "I actually left before any of that happened. I typically go to bed at nine o'clock so it was way past my bedtime."

Earlier this week, 24-year-old Tammy took to YouTube to explain what led to her scary exit.

“I was in L.A. [and] I was running off pretty much 30 hours no sleep,” she explained in the clip. “I was struggling to stay awake even when I was getting my hair and makeup done. I was literally sitting there, like, falling asleep. Like, I could barely keep my eyes open. I've been throwing myself into work way more than ever, and also, I have my kids the majority of the time. [It's] literally been a nonstop, on-the-go kind of thing."

Hembrow revealed that her recent breakup with fiancé Reece Hawkins -- whom she also shares two kids with -- contributed to her exhaustion and general mental state.

"I think because of the breakup I've been trying to keep myself busy and not really taking time to think about how I'm actually feeling or focusing on myself,” Hembrow said. “I probably, definitely shouldn't have been drinking because of how jet-lagged I was, because of how exhausted I was, and I already wasn't feeling well at all.”

She continued, “I pretty much collapsed. I'm already super, super embarrassed about it. I read a quote yesterday and it said, 'Make time for rest or your body will force you to slow down in ways you probably won't like.' I feel like that couldn't be more true.”

Celebrities including The Weeknd, Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid and Dave Chappelle also attended Kylie's party. Here's more on the star-studded bash:

