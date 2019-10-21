Something big slipped Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's minds last week -- but they definitely didn't sweat it.

On Monday afternoon, The Good Place actress shared a touching photo of her and her hubby together. Shepard is shirtless in the image with his arm around his ladylove, who's wearing a floral tank top. In the caption she wrote, "We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5 year wedding anniversary. In truth, neither of us remember which day. Thats because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since."

"I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant," the 39-year-old actress added. "To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love. I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and i know you wont either. And thats just one more thing i love about us."

Soon afterward, a fan corrected her, writing that she and Shepard were actually married six years ago, on Oct. 17, 2013, to which Bell responded, "hahahah oops, your right it was 6yrs!!!!! 👏👏👏."

Then, the actress shared another image, which shows the couple sharing a kiss outside as their dog, Frank, stands nearby. She explained the touching moment in the caption, "Here's the morning we both got texts from grandma saying 'happy anniversary!' We were both on our way out the door but stopped for a quick hot and heavy make out sesh while Frank stood close like a creeper."

See more on Bell below.

