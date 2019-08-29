Kristen Bell is obsessed with her Frozen cast, but there is one thing that she wished was different.

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with Bell at the D23 Expo in Anaheim over the weekend, where she fawned over her co-stars Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff, as well as shared her one critique from the first film.

"It's so much fun to sing with those three. I mean, truly," Bell -- who took the stage with her cast mates to sing a new song from the highly-anticipated sequel during the Disney presentation -- said. "You don't get to record with your cast mates when you're doing an animated movie, but every time we're together to do press like this and stuff, we are in love with each other."

"We have too much fun together!" alluding that they might take their show on the road.

With Frozen 2 right around the corner, Bell couldn't help but share that Groff will finally get a chance to shine.

"You are going to get to see Jonathan Groff sing! Really sing! Finally! That was my one critique," Bell revealed. "We didn't get enough Jonathan Groff singing, and to me, he has one of the best singing voices I've ever heard. I would listen to him singing the alphabet forever, and he really gets his dessert in this movie."

Frozen 2 will be jam-packed with seven new songs and new characters, Lieutenant Mattias voiced by Sterling K. Brown and Queen Iduna, Elsa and Anna's mother, played by Evan Rachel Wood.

ET caught up with both Brown and Wood at the event, where they expressed how thrilled they were to join the fan-favorite film.

"You get to hear me sing in this," Wood confirmed, adding, "Disney taught me how to sing. Disney raised me. So to be able to sing in one of their films, in an animated film to lend my voice, it just feels full circle."

Meanwhile, the This Is Us star said his new role scored him some cool points with his kids. Watch below to hear more of what he shared.

Frozen 2 will debut in theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.

