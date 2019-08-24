The mysteries of Frozen 2 are beginning to be revealed. Princesses Anna and Elsa, aka Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, were on hand at Saturday's D23 Expo to reveal new details about the sequel -- and perform a new song.

Along with Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, who are reprising their roles as Kristoff and Olaf, the quartet took the stage to perform live a new musical number, seemingly titled "Some Things Never Change."

"Some things never change / Like how I'm holding on tight to you," Bell sang as Gad kissed her on the cheek. Groff piped in with a verse, which he gamely sang to a stuffed animal version of Sven.

Franchise newcomers Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood were also in attendance for the presentation and disclosed who each wlays in the sequel. Wood voices Queen Iduna, Elsa and Anna's mother, in the movie's prologue. Brown, meanwhile, provides the voice for Lieutenant Mattias, who leads a troop that's been lost in an enchanted forest for over 30 years.

Frozen 2 will be "bigger and even more epic" than the first, according to co-director Chris Buck, who explained that "Frozen 1 and Frozen 2 work together to form one complete story." The plot of the follow-up will attempt to explain one of the most pressing questions left unanswered at Frozen's end.

"There was one question people kept asking: Why does Elsa have powers?" Buck said, with his fellow director, Jennifer Lee, chiming in, "Yeah, we were wondering that too."

According to Lee, the movie will also ask questions like: Why was Anna born the way she was? Where were there parents really going when that ship went down? And is there really such a thing as happily ever after?

Frozen 2 opens in theaters Friday, Nov. 22.

