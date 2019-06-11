'Frozen 2' Trailer Teases Anna and Elsa's Next Epic Adventure -- Watch!

Your return to Arendelle is getting closer!

On Tuesday, Disney debuted the a brand-new trailer for Frozen 2, the highly anticipated follow up to the 2013 animated hit.

In the trailer, Elsa (Idina Menzel) is once again seen in the dark ocean waters where she's sucked under the waves before finding her way out. Fans also get glimpses at Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad) in the trailer.

The trolls even hint at the plot of the flick, telling the gang, "The past is not what it seems. You must find the truth."

"Go north across the enchanted lands and into the unknown, but be careful," the troll continues. "We have always feared Elsa's powers were too much for this world, now we must hope they are enough."

"I won't let anything happen to her," Anna responds.

Disney unveiled the first look at the flick back in February, showing Elsa using her powers to attempt to conquer the ocean.

While Anna and Elsa are beloved by fans, Bell, who's the voice of Anna, revealed to ET at the 2017 Golden Globes that her daughters, Lincoln and Delta, don't care much for their mother's singing voice.

"They like the dolls more than the actual content," Bell shared. "Although they just don't like it when I sing along with any of the songs. They have me zip it real quick."

Frozen 2 hits theaters on Nov. 27.

