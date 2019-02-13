Disney Unveils First Trailer for 'Frozen 2' -- Watch!

Your first look at Frozen 2 is finally here!

Disney released the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated sequel on Wednesday, and this time around, ice queen Elsa appears to be venturing far, far away from Arendelle. In the preview, a fearless and determined Elsa sets out to conquer the ocean, using her powers to brave the waves.

Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) and Josh Gad (Olaf) all return to voice their beloved characters from the original, Oscar-winning Frozen, along with some new characters we'll meet when Frozen 2 opens in theaters on Nov. 22.

When ET spoke with Menzel at the Coco premiere in November 2017, she revealed that production had just begun on Frozen 2. "It's nice to go in the studio, no makeup, and play," she said.

Around the same time, rumors started swirling that This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown and Westworld's Evan Rachel Wood were joining the sequel. Although their involvement has yet to be confirmed, Brown seemed "optimistic" about the opportunity when ET caught up with him at Comic-Con over the summer.

"There's a new character they want to introduce that I kind of auditioned for," Brown teased. "It would be an opportunity do something my kid can definitely watch. This is definitely family friendly, so I'm crossing my fingers and hoping for the best."

"I know my man Josh Gad is in there," he added. "We've talked about it several times, and so an opportunity to play with him would be a lot of fun. So send up and hope for the best."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kristen Bell Can't Hide Excitement Over Sterling K. Brown Possibly Joining 'Frozen 2'

Sterling K. Brown 'Feeling Optimistic' About Joining the Cast Of 'Frozen 2' (Exclusive)

Disney & Pixar Animation at D23: New Details on 'Frozen 2,' 'The Incredibles 2,' 'Toy Story 4' and More!

Related Gallery