The mystery, suspicion and intrigue runs deep in Netflix's new suburban psychological thriller dramedy, The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window.

The streaming platform debuted the first trailer for the series, which stars Kristen Bell as an alcoholic malcontent named Anna, who believes she witnessed a murder in the house across the street.

In this first trailer, which dropped Tuesday, it's readily apparent that perhaps Anna isn't exactly the most reliable witness, and that perhaps the facade of suburban pleasantry is hiding a much darker reality.

From Anna's love of wine (a lot of wine) to her fascination with murder mysteries, to her unpredictably fiery temperament, it's unclear exactly who to trust and who to fear in this darkly comic murder mystery/thriller pastiche.

From creators Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf, the eight-episode series co-stars Tom Riley as Anna's handsome neighbor -- whom she soon comes to suspect is a murderer -- as well as Samsara Yett, who stars as his young daughter.

Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton and Michael Ealy also star in this whodunit-did-it-even-happen thriller, that looks (at least from the trailer) like a cross between Netflix's acclaimed dark comedy series Dead to Me and Alfred Hitchcock's classic Rear Window.

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window premieres Jan. 28 on Netfix.

