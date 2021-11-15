Kristen Bell Says She 'Fully Supports' Husband Dax Shepard's New Celebrity Crush
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell on Facing Off for ‘Family Game Figh…
How ‘Insecure’s Yvonne Orji Thinks Fans Will React to Final Seas…
'Kung Fu': Althea Teases Nicky About Her Love Triangle Situation…
'House of Gucci' Trailer No. 2
Daniela Ruah Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘NCIS: LA’ (Exclu…
Details on ‘The Talk’s Pop Star-Inspired Halloween Looks (Exclus…
Katee Sackhoff and Terry O'Quinn Have a Tense Conversation in Ne…
Here's Your First Look at Kevin Durant's Apple TV Plus Series 'S…
Will Smith Admits to His Family He Once Considered Suicide
'Smallville' Turns 20! Cast Reunites and Reflects on the Series'…
Watch Rami Malek and Pete Davidson Play Each Other on ‘Saturday …
T1419 Performs a Medley of Their Biggest Hits (Exclusive)
Kardashians, Addison Rae and More React to Kourtney Kardashian a…
Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Bringing His Daughter to Hollywood Par…
Watch Salma Hayek's Daughter Join Her Interview at 'Eternals' Pr…
Kit Harington Thinks Newborn Son Won't Be Impressed by His Movie…
Debby Ryan Doesn't Even Know About Her Iconic, Viral Interview (…
Kermit the Frog Previews YouTube Originals’ Special ‘Dear Earth’…
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Reunite for Son Deacon's Bi…
Kristen Bell is nothing but supportive of her husband, Dax Shepard's, new celebrity crush. The couple are on Monday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Shepard opens up about the new star in his life after years of crushing on Brad Pitt.
"I'm embarrassed to say, I did what these old men do, I got a younger model. Because Danny's only 31," Shepard, 46, says of Australian Formula One driver, Daniel Riccardo.
Shepard says that after Riccardo appeared on his Armchair Expert podcast, the two "kind of hit it off."
"I pushed hard, got a phone number. We've just really been building this thing that's culminated in us seeing the world together, really," Shepard quips, sharing photos of the two in matching overalls, holding hands while sightseeing in London, and more.
"They're really cute. I fully support this," Bell, 41, insists of the budding bromance.
Shepard also shares a video of himself in Austin, Texas, where he jumped off a bridge and into the river while Riccardo and other friends were tubing.
"I thought he was so impressed because he's a Formula One driver telling me to be more careful. It was a real feather in the cap," Shepard says of the moment. "And then I have since realized he's just worried because I'm old as hell. I'm 46, I could be his father. He wasn't worried it was too shallow. He just thought I might break something."
But despite what Riccardo may think, Shepard still gets plenty of praise from his wife for his recent physical transformation.
"Isn't he a hunk? Look at this guy!" Bell gushes of Shepard's new muscular physique. "Now he's a big boy. I've got no complaints!"
Shepard returns the compliment, saying of Bell, "I don't want to objectify you, but we are married. Look at the buns! This outfit, I couldn't get my eyes off. Look at the buns!"
RELATED CONTENT:
Dax Shepard Talks 'Date' With Brad Pitt: 'I Felt Like Pretty Woman'
Dax Shepard Recalls Being in an Open Relationship Before Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell Says Dax Shepard Nursed to Help Her With a Clogged Duct
Related Gallery