Kristen Bell is ready to throw the great celebrity hygiene debate out with the bath water.
After Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis shared on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast that they don't bathe their children until "you can see the dirt on them," Bell and Shepard also revealed the bathing routines of their daughters, 8-year-old Lincoln and 6-year-old Delta.
"Sometimes five, six days go along. I mean, they don't smell," Bell admitted on The View. "...I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."
Since then, numerous celebrities have spoken out about their hygiene routines, but Bell tells ET's Nischelle Turner that it's now time to put the topic to rest.
"We were just talking about this because there has to be a rule for everybody and it's like, 'No, there doesn't.' You know, everyone is different," she says of what works in her house in terms of bathing. "Like, if you have a workout shower, if you want to go a couple days without [a shower], great. If you have bad hygiene, that's not on me."
Bell quips, "And I have bad hygiene, I am going to go ahead and be honest with you."
As for the great debate, the 41-year-old actress adds, "I think people maybe need a little bit of a lesson of what is a joke and what is not. Because now people are acting like this is an actual Supreme Court case."
While Bell is bowing out of the hygiene discussions, she's eager to talk about her new movie, Queenpins, starring Bebe Rexha and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. The movie is about a pair of housewives who create a $40 million coupon scam.
Howell-Baptiste tells ET that she and her co-stars were encouraged to "have fun and sort of collaborate" on set.
Rexha adds, "They made it fun because they would say something funny or stupid and I would laugh."
And fun they sure had! In the movie, Bell does the famous '90s dance move, the Tootsie Roll, and even demonstrated it one more time for ET cameras!
Queenpins will be released in select Cinemark theaters on Sept. 10, and will be streaming on Paramount+ on Sept. 30.
