Kristen Bell is sharing a monumental family moment. The Veronica Mars star took to Instagram Sunday to share a photo of the first time she's seen her parents in over a year due to the pandemic. In the set of photos, she embraced her mom and dad as they enjoyed a dinner out for her dad's birthday before sharing a selfie of her and her dad.

"Saw my parents for the first time in over a year. It was my dad's birthday, so we took him out to a nice dinner and he told me that since it was his birthday he absolutely did not have to take his mask off for the pictures I wanted," Bell captioned the sweet snap. "I get my stubbornness from him. Happy birthday, dad. I'm so glad you're mine.🎂🎉"

Bell has been vocal about how she and her family have dealt with the pandemic. In June 2020, Bell opened up to ET about her and her husband, Dax Shepard, have handled homeschooling their kids during quarantine.

"Homeschooling still sucks," she told ET. "I'm not going to sugarcoat it... my kids, we dyed their hair last week. So dying my hair has been one of the funnest things in quarantine."

She added that her kids' antics have led to some unexpected situations in quarantine.

"We have a 5 and a 7-year-old so we have had a couple near stitches situations," she shared. "We've also definitely had to move the scissors because one of our daughters has cut her bangs more than a few times."

During a podcast interview in September 2020, Bell also opened up about her daughter drinking non-alcoholic beer on a school Zoom call.

"I walk in to check on them at 9:30 and both of them are drinking an O'Doul's on their Zooms," Bell said. "They're both just sipping their Doulies. And I'm like, 'What must these other parents and teachers think of me?'"

For more from Bell, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Kristen Bell Praises Daughter for 'Most Beautiful' Play Performance

Kristen Bell Says Dax Shepard Babysat Her During Psychedelic Drug Trip

Dax Shepard Posts Nude Pic of Kristen Bell: 'Look at This Specimen'

Kristen Bell on Unexpected Haircuts and ‘Near-Stitches Situations’ as Quarantine Continues (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery