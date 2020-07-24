Dax Shepard was quick on his feet when his and Kristen Bell's 7-year-old daughter, Lincoln, asked a question about her parents' sex life.

Bell video chatted with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show on Thursday and recalled how she and her husband were taken aback by their eldest daughter's inquiry.

"We tried to steal away for a hike the other day," the 40-year-old actress said of her and Shepard trying to find some time for themselves amid quarantine. "My sister was here watching the kids. We masked up and we were like, 'Oh, we'll just walk down the streets. There's a great hike near our house.'"

Bell said on their way out the door, Lincoln asked, "'Uh, are you going to do a sex?'"