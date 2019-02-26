Kristen Bell and Dex Shepard, at least by their own accounts, aren’t all that great at discussing the birds and the bees.



The hilarious couple recently payed a visit to Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show where they revealed that their eldest daughter, 5-year-old Lincoln, asked where babies come from and her parents decided to launch into a proper explanation.



“We didn’t [go] like, ‘Oh crap, we gotta get around to that talk,” Shepard said, later adding, “We went through the anatomy, penis, vagina, ovum, sperm, we’re laying it all out. We get right to the action.”



“Right to the good part,” Bell chimed in. “And she’s like, ‘Okay, I gotta go outside.’ And she just left.”



“She knows all the organs but when it got to the actual… the nuts and bolts of the operation…”



“We bored her to death,” his wife said.

During their visit, the couple also discussed Shepard's friendship with Bradley Cooper.



“OK, so your first crush was Brad Pitt,” DeGeneres says to Shepard. “You moved on, then it was Bradley Cooper. You went to the Golden Globes cause you were nominated [to Bell], congratulations… So you’re at the Golden Globes, you see Bradley...“



“And immediately he says, 'I saw you on Ellen,” Shepard explains. “And I was watching it and it was really funny but there was a moment where you said, ‘I like Bradley’ and he said, ‘My heart sank.’ But then you said, ‘I love Bradley’ and then I felt a lot better.”

Bell adds, “It’s a very sweet bromance.”



“Then this happened,” the talk show host adds. That’s when DeGeneres displays the already-viral photo of Cooper and Shepard sharing a kiss on the red carpet.



Bell explains that, at the time, she was off to the side watching just “as lonely as can be. Just really wondering why I’m not involved, you know?”

Check out both segments up above.



