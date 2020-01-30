Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have already had some tough discussions with their little girls.

The Good Place star stopped by the Late Night With Seth Meyers show this week, where she revealed that her daughter Lincoln, 6, asked them about death and dying.

"Our daughter, when she was five said, 'Am I gonna die?' and we both, like, the air got sucked out of the room and we were like, 'This is it. What do we do?!' There are so many roads. Like, do we make up a story? Do we say we don't know? Do we say we know and then actually not know?" Bell, who is also mother to 5-year-old daughter Delta, recalled. "And we just said, 'Yes, you're gonna die.' And she went, 'Ugh…' And then we said, 'And we really don't know what happens when you die. You may just become flowers.'"

"And she went…'Ok' and we were so relieved because we did make a commitment never to lie to them," she added. "And it's controversial because they asked about Santa Claus, and I was like, 'I'm not gonna lie to you.'"

Bell then said that she thinks, because of her daughter's question, her kids "have adopted this very practical sense about the world." She went on to share the story of how her daughter asked if she could help bury her grandfather who recently passed away.

"She said, 'Do I need to bring my shovel because I have a garden set.' And I said, 'Why would you pack your shovel, honey?'" Bell said. "She goes, 'Well, I want to help bury him. Where do we do it? The side of the house or…' Like so practical, like, wanted to help. Then I had to explain to her we don't bury him on the side of the house."

Bell previously opened up about telling Lincoln the truth about St. Nick in an interview with Woman's Day in November. The mother of two eased her daughter into the truth, and added a new, different sense of joyful levity to the situation. Bell told her that the fantasy of Santa Claus is really "an imaginary game we play because it’s really, really fun."

For more on Bell's parenting and relationship with her husband, watch below.

