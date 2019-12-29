Kristen Bell is giving props to her husband, Dax Shepard, following his conversation about swearing with their daughter.

The Good Place star -- who shares daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5, with Shepard -- took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a series of videos of her husband's explanation of "the middle finger." Bell tries with all she has not to laugh at the casual use of the F-bomb during the discussion.

"He says this is 'f**k,'" Bell and Shepard's daughter says in the video. "He says that every time in school."

"He does? He's naughty," Shepard replies.



"The teacher says that's a bad word," their daughter shares.



"Yeah, that's not a nice word," Shepard agrees. "You know, that's a naughty finger and I never see you do that. It makes me so proud that you know that, yet you don't do it. Well, you did it a couple of times when you were young, before you knew it was a naughty word."



Bell explained on Instagram that she had been "waiting for this conversation since the day I got pregnant." "The one where we talk about what fingers mean what when u hold em up. I [am] fidgeting because I am trying so hard not to laugh. It's excruciating," she said. "@daxshepard you handled this brilliantly."

The mom of two recently opened up to ET about her marriage with Shepard, and the "acts of service" he has mastered to make their relationship work.

"My husband literally said to me this morning -- I mean, were 13 years in but he's gotten it now -- he woke up 10 minutes after I did and I was scrambling to get out of the house and he said as he was like, rising out of bed, he said, 'Is there anything I can help you do to help you get out of the house on time?'" Bell recalled. "And I was like, 'Are you trying to make me horny right now? What are you doing?'"

"Acts of service to other people are also very sexy, but if you pour your coffee and hand me a mug as well, I'm there," she continued, adding that there are "a lot of different acts of service that would qualify under that umbrella."

See more in the video below.

