Kristen Bell is opening up about the small things her husband, Dax Shepard, has learned to do to keep the spark alive.

ET's Keltie Knight sat down with Bell -- along with her Frozen 2 co-star Idina Menzel -- at a press day for their their long-awaited Disney sequel in Los Angeles on Saturday. The Good Place actress revealed the way Shepard expresses his love for her after years together.

"Acts of service are huge for me," Bell said, referring to all the little chores and helpful gestures that seem innocuous in a marriage, but show that you really care.

"My husband literally said to me this morning -- I mean, were 13 years in but he's gotten it now -- he woke up 10 minutes after I did and I was scrambling to get out of the house and he said as he was like, rising out of bed, he said, 'Is there anything I can help you do to help you get out of the house on time?'" Bell recalled. "And I was like, 'Are you trying to make me horny right now? What are you doing?'"

"Acts of service to other people are also very sexy, but if you pour your coffee and hand me a mug as well, I'm there," she continued, adding that there are "a lot of different acts of service that would qualify under that umbrella."

As for Menzel, when it comes to her husband, Aaron Lohr, it's all about connection and a feeling of safety.

"He really looks me straight in the eyes and I find that extremely sexy and disarming but in a great way," Menzel said of her husband, whom she wed in September 2017. "He's a therapist too, so I just feel really seen all the time. I can't get away with anything but I also feel seen and very protected."

"It's nice when you have a man in your life that actually is there and protects you and can take care of things once in a while," she added.

Love and romantic expression also play a role in the upcoming Frozen 2, which fans have been waiting six years to see. However, it seems the primary themes of the long-awaited animated adventure focus on finding your own purpose in life and discovering who you are and what you're meant to do.

According to Bell, she found her calling early on when she learned how much she enjoyed entertaining.

"I definitely got a high off of making people laugh cause I was just a weird kid," Bell shared. "I was weird and quirky before I realized goofy was comedy and that was like a skill I could hone."

"I would, like, ask for my dinner next to the dog dish and just eat it with my face 'cause I liked my dog so much more than I liked everyone else. And my mom was just like, 'Great. She's... that's what we got. [And] we love her,'" Bell recalled. "I realized that owning that made people giggle and when you make someone giggle, to me, there's no better feeling in the world."

"I kind of owned how quirky I could be and try to use it wherever possible," she added.

As for Menzel, it was her grandfather who sparked the acting bug when she was just a little girl.

"[He] used to make up stories in the living room and he introduced me, and I'd be behind the couch, and he'd say, 'Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome to the stage Idina Menzel!' And I'd come out and we'd do a musical version of the story we made up," she shared. "He's not with us anymore, but that's the first time I realized I could make somebody happy."

Menzel and Bell have definitely made a lot of children, and adults, happy with their work on both Frozen films, and the question remains if fans should get their hopes up for another movie in the future.

"I would like to take this opportunity to announce Frozen 3, 4 and 5," Bell joked. "I don't know that Disney knows that yet, but I'd like to formally announce it and hopefully corner them, because we would love to be back."

Whether or not those future installments come to fruition, fans will finally get a chance to see Frozen 2 when it hits theaters Nov. 22.

