New 'Frozen 2' Trailer Teases More Magic and Sterling K. Brown

"Magic is very alluring," the wise troll Grand Pabbie cautions in the newest trailer for Frozen 2. The preview is not lacking in magic -- supernatural mist and giant rock monsters, plus more of Elsa's icy sorcery -- though it comes with a grave warning: As Pabbie tells Anna (Kristen Bell), "Without you, she may lose herself to it."

Frozen 2 will provide answers to lingering questions from the first film -- like why Elsa (Idina Menzel) was born with magical powers -- and the new footage reveals the journey will see Elsa venture into an enchanted forest alongside Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and of course, Anna.

"Excuse me, I climbed the North Mountain, survived a frozen heart and saved you from my ex-boyfriend," Anna says in the clip. "So, you know. I'm coming."

The trailer also officially introduces Sterling K. Brown's character, Lieutenant Mattias, who the sisters encounter inside the enchanted forest, as well as members of the Northuldra tribe: Their fierce leader Yelena (voiced by Martha Plimpton), free spirit Honeymaren (Rachel Matthews) and Honeymaren's eager younger brother, Ryder (Jason Ritter).

The answers the sisters find along their adventure will seemingly pose an even greater threat to the kingdom of Arendelle, as Elsa and Anna must come together to save their nearest and dearest from impending mortal danger.

"You can't just follow me into fire," Elsa says.

"Then don't run into fire," Anna replies.

See more of Frozen 2's new characters -- including Alfred Molina's King Agnarr and a charmed little salamander named Bruni -- in the just-released photos below.

Frozen 2 opens in theaters on Nov. 22.

