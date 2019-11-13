Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon are showing off their Disney knowledge.

On Tuesday night, the 39-year-old actress stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the pair wowed the crowd with a performance of the history of Disney songs.

The duo dug way back in the catalog to start the five-minute long performance, singing a few lines from Pinocchio's "When You Wish Upon a Star." From there, Bell and Fallon continued with Mary Poppins' "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' "Heigh-Ho," and The Jungle Book's "The Bare Necessities."

Tracks from The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King and Toy Story were also featured, before Bell and Fallon moved more modern, singing Frozen's "Do You Want Build a Snowman" and "Let It Go," Coco's "Remember Me," and Moana's "How Far I'll Go."

Bell also sat down for an interview with Fallon, where she revealed her favorite part of the upcoming sequel to Frozen, in which she reprises her role as Princess Anna.

"This one is a much bigger adventure than the first one," she shared. "I was really proud of the first one because we talked about self-love and familial-love when a lot of times you just get to talk about romantic love, but in this movie we delve a little bit into romantic love."

"The thing I think I'm proudest of is the way that they represented Kristoff," she continued of Anna's love interest, who's voiced by Jonathan Groff. "... [He] has a song that is going to blow your mind... It's called 'Lost in the Woods' and it's about his big feelings for Anna. Little boys don't often see representation of other boys having really big, loving feelings."

When ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Bell earlier this month, she marveled at how much time has passed since the first movie hit theaters back in 2013.

"It doesn't feel like six years because we've been working on this one for almost four," she said. "It doesn't really feel like a gap for us because we sort of never put it down."

Frozen 2 will hit theaters Nov. 22.

