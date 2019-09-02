Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Robert Pattinson Romance

Kristen Stewart is offering a rare glimpse into her past relationship with Robert Pattinson.

The 29-year-old actress covers the October issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, and inside the magazine, she reflects on her life and former loves -- including Pattinson.

The pair started dating after starring together in 2008's Twilight, and although they went through years of press promoting the franchise together, they remained private about their relationship.

"When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by. So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, 'No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours,'" Stewart says.

Stewart and Pattinson split in July 2012, after her affair with director Rupert Sanders went public. She and Pattinson reconciled in October that year, but broke up for good in May 2013.

The actress' next public relationship came years later, and she came out as bisexual in 2017. "I think I just wanted to enjoy my life. And that took precedence over protecting my life, because in protecting it, I was ruining it," she tells the magazine of being open about her sexuality.

"What, you can't go outside with who you're with? You can't talk about it in an interview? I was informed by an old school mentality, which is -- you want to preserve your career and your success and your productivity, and there are people in the world who don't like you, and they don't like that you date girls, and they don't like that you don’t identify as a quote unquote 'lesbian,' but you also don't identify as a quote unquote 'heterosexual.' And people like to know stuff, so what the f**k are you?" she says.

"I have fully been told, 'If you just like do yourself a favor, and don't go out holding your girlfriend's hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie.' I don't want to work with people like that," Stewart declares.

The actress couldn't be more complimentary of her Charlie's Angels director, Elizabeth Banks. "I always felt she vouched for me," she explains. "I always felt, like, she doesn’t think I’m a freak."

