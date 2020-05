Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler might have a house on the market, but they have no plans of leaving Nashville, Tennessee, a source tells ET.

Three years ago and prior to their split, the former couple listed the seven-bedroom home. They are now asking for $5 million for the house. According to our source, this is not the home that Cavallari and Cutler were living in with their family, but the former NFL pro has been residing there since their breakup.

Located on over eight acres of land, the Mediterranean-influenced villa features seven full baths, three half baths, a basement theater and bar, and a seven-car garage.

Multiple outlets report that Cavallari and Cutler are set to lose money on the house, which is currently under contract. The couple reportedly purchased the home in 2012 for $5.3 million and unsuccessfully tried to sell it for $7.9 million in 2018.

While she's not leaving Nashville, Cavallari recently announced the end of her reality show, Very Cavallari, after three seasons.

Cavallari and Cutler's split was at first amicable, but things turned sour between the pair with their divorce filings.

A source told ET that Cutler was upset over Cavallari requesting primary physical custody of their three children, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4. In court documents obtained by ET, Cavallari -- who accused Cutler of "marital misconduct" in her divorce filing -- claimed that the former NFL star was trying to control their marital assets and was preventing her from buying her own home.

However, the two were able to reach a permanent parenting plan earlier this month, and Cavallari was permitted to buy a new home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Watch the video below for more on the former couple.

