Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Split After 10 Years Together

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are going their separate ways.

The couple have split after 10 years together, the former Hills star announced on Instagram on Sunday. Cavallari and Cutler share three children: 7-year-old son Camden, 5-year-old son Jaxon and 4-year-old daughter Saylor.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Story developing...

